Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 16th and Wright

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a critical missing man. Albert Shanklin Sr., 65, was last seen on Oct. 14 in the area of 16th and Wright.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person.

Albert Shanklin Sr., 65, was last seen around 12 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of 16th and Wright. Police say he suffers from dementia.

Albert is described as a male, black, 5'11" tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and white and gray Nike shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of King, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Third District at 414-935-7232.