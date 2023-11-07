Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 24th and Capitol

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing man.

Gary Winters was last seen Monday, Nov. 6 around 4 p.m. in the area of 24th and Capitol.

Gary is described as a 52-year-old black male, 5'5" tall, 145 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants and black Nike shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 a.m., or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m.