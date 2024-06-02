Critical missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a critically missing man.

Police said 70-year-old Curtis Ward was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, June 2, near 96th and Thurston. He was walking westbound on Silver Spring from 96th.

He’s described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, around 200 pounds with a medium build, bald and with brown eyes. Ward was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants and glasses.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7241.