Critical missing Milwaukee man, last seen near 14th and Brown

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 3, 2024 6:13am CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Charles Hyler Jr.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, 87-year-old Charles Hyler Jr.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 3 around 2:10 a.m. near 14th and Brown on foot.

Charles is a male, Black, last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket, blue tee shirt, tan cargo pants, and dark blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7232.

