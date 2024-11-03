Critical missing Milwaukee man, last seen near 14th and Brown
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, 87-year-old Charles Hyler Jr.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 3 around 2:10 a.m. near 14th and Brown on foot.
Charles is a male, Black, last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket, blue tee shirt, tan cargo pants, and dark blue tennis shoes.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7232.