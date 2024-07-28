Critical missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing 19-year-old.

Police said Remus Bryant was last in contact with his family on Saturday, July 27. He was last believed to be near 124th and Bobolink.

Bryant is around 6'01" tall and around 140 pounds. He has black rimmed glasses and short hair.

Police said he was traveling on foot and should be wearing pajamas.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.