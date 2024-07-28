Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 28, 2024 8:36pm CDT
Remus Bryant, via MPD

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing 19-year-old.

Police said Remus Bryant was last in contact with his family on Saturday, July 27. He was last believed to be near 124th and Bobolink.

Bryant is around 6'01" tall and around 140 pounds. He has black rimmed glasses and short hair.

Police said he was traveling on foot and should be wearing pajamas.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.