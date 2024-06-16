Critical missing Milwaukee man found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said he has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a critically missing 87-year-old man.

Police said Bruno May was last seen on Tuesday, June 11, at around 12:50 p.m. near 12th and Kilbourn.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 140 pound. He has brown eyes, is bald and has a gray and black-colored beard.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said it is unknown what May was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.