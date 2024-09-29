Critical missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department said 58-year-old Gregory Trotter was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 28. He was last seen traveling on foot near 76th and Carmen. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.



The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting help in locating a 58-year-old critically missing man.

Police said Gregory Trotter was last seen in the afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 28, traveling on foot near 76th and Carmen.

Trotter is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has a light complexion, brown eyes and short dark hair. He currently does not have any facial hair.

He was wearing a black jack, brown colored brim hat, black jogging pants and black tennis shoes.

Police said he is missing his top three and bottom three teeth and is minimally verbal. He also has gone missing before, but was located at Froedtert Hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.