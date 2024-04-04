Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing Milwaukee girl, last seen near 6th and Mitchell

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 4, 2024 5:52am CDT
Missing Persons
Caley Gant

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing girl. 

14-year-old Caley Gant was last seen on Wednesday, April 3 around 4 p.m. near 6th and Mitchell. 

Grant is described as a female, white, 5'5" tall, 181 pounds with dyed red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black jacket and red/black shoes. 

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Caley is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Second District at 414-935-7222.  