Critical missing Milwaukee girl, last seen near 6th and Mitchell

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing girl.

14-year-old Caley Gant was last seen on Wednesday, April 3 around 4 p.m. near 6th and Mitchell.

Grant is described as a female, white, 5'5" tall, 181 pounds with dyed red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black jacket and red/black shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Caley is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Second District at 414-935-7222.