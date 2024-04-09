Critical missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 51st and Hampton

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person.

Markalah Johnson,11, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday, April 8 near 51st and Hampton.

She is described as a female, black, 5'01" tall, 130 pounds, with a slim build, and long black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt underneath a black hooded sweatshirt, gray leggings, and red Jordan brand tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Markalah, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.