Critical missing Milwaukee girl; last seen Feb. 3 near 36th and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a Ah'leal I Spence.
Ah'leal was last seen in the area of 36th and Lisbon at approximately 2 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Ah'leal is described as a 10-year-old girl, 4'9" tall, 150 pounds, with short hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black legging pants, and pink Croc slippers.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Third District at 414-935-7233.