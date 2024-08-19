Critical missing Milwaukee female; police seek public's help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person on Monday night, Aug. 19.

Police said 24-year-old Xiahara Rivera-Colon was last seen shortly after 7:30 p.m. near 93rd and Beloit.

Rivera-Colon is described as a female, Hispanic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing around 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing black Reebok clothing.,

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MPD - District 6 at 414-935-7262.