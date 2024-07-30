Critical missing Milwaukee boy found safe

article

UPDATE: Milwaukee police say 10-year-old Michael Miller has been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing boy.

Michael Miller, 10, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Monday, July 29 near 38th and Lancaster.

Miller is described as 4 feet tall, 75 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white and brown shirt, brown jeans, and burgundy and white Air Force One tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.