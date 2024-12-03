Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near Julia and Auer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  December 3, 2024 11:26am CST
Daking D. Garrett

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing boy.
    • Daking Garrett, 11, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 2 at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of Julia Street and Auer Avenue.
    • Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District Five at 414-935-7252.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing child. 

Daking Garrett, 11, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 2 at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of Julia Street and Auer Avenue – just north of Rose Park. 

Daking Garrett is described as a male, black, approximately 5'00" tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair styled in medium dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a cream hooded sweatshirt with a teddy bear design on the back, blue jeans, black and red ADIDAS shoes.

Daking Garrett is in the company of his brother, Damarcus Garrett. 

Damarcus Garrett, 14, is described a male, black, approximately 5'05" tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair styled in a ponytail. Damarcus was last seen wearing a black vinyl jacket, black jeans and black Nike shoes. 

Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District Five at 414-935-7252.

