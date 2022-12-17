Cristo Rey food drive, school helps families in need

Prices are on the rise, and it's getting hard for families to put food on the table these days.

One Milwaukee high school tried to help and make a difference Saturday morning Dec. 17 with a food drive for families who need support.

"We’re brightening our family’s Christmas with food," said Rev. Bill Johnson.

Johnson is part of the team of volunteers that provided free food outside Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Saturday morning.

"A thousand boxes of food going out to our community," said Johnson. "It’s a pleasure. It helps me get in the Christmas mood as well."

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School food drive

Volunteers packed 38,000 pounds of food and lifted and loaded the boxes into cars for families in need.

"The dollar only goes so far with inflation, and the cost of food going up," Johnson said.

Alexandra Gonzalez-Amora is a student at Cristo Rey. She decided to participate in handing out food.

"It was a pretty early morning, but I like helping others. I felt really happy I was able to do this." said Gonzalez-Amora.

Gonzalez-Amora is a senior who finds joy in acts of service.

"There’s a lot going on in our society," she said. "For us to do this, where helping to improve the situation for others, and we’re one step closer to being united as a community."

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School food drive

Johnson hopes the assembly line of kindness doesn't stop here.

"Whatever we have – if it’s a talent, a gift, an opportunity – to serve others at Christmas time. It can be a gift, something material," said Johnson. "What about a smile, a kind service."

Cristo Rey teamed up with Phoenix Investors, The Crivello Family Foundation and Feed America to make the food drive possible.