Cristo Rey hidden cam investigation; not guilty plea entered by accused

Fernando Bustos, a former security coordinator at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, pleaded not guilty on Thursday, March 13 to a charge of invade privacy-use surveillance device. He is accused of making hidden camera recordings in the girls' locker room at Cristo Rey.

Bustos entered the plea after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The court also found probable cause to bind Bustos over for trial.

Hidden camera investigation

What we know:

Prosecutors say Bustos had more than 400 videos recorded. FOX6 News learned Bustos is a former Greenfield police officer who resigned in 2020.

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

Police said they were called to Cristo Rey Jesuit High School on Wednesday, Feb. 19. But parents said they only found out what happened after FOX6 News started asking questions.

Cristo Rey statement

What they're saying:

In a statement after the information was revealed, school officials said the following:

"As a Catholic, Jesuit high school, our first priority is always the physical, emotional, and spiritual safety and security of our students. In early February, Cristo Rey Jesuit terminated one of its employees for performance reasons. On February 18th, while cataloging items left at the school by the terminated employee, Cristo Rey Jesuit discovered personal recording devices and stored video files of students and staff members which appear to have been made without their knowledge or consent.

"Because we are committed to safeguarding the privacy of our students and staff, upon discovering the video files, we immediately notified law enforcement and turned over the devices and files. We continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement on this matter.

"As law enforcement’s investigation has unfolded, we have learned that some of the video files contained footage depicting students near the handwashing area in our girls’ locker room. The police have confirmed to us that the footage they have reviewed at this time includes individuals in undergarments but does not contain nudity. It remains true that this conduct is a clear violation of our student’s privacy expectations. Working with law enforcement, we have completed a full search of our school building and determined that there are no other unauthorized recording devices on our campus.

"While law enforcement’s investigation was unfolding, and to protect the integrity of that process, we were limited in the information we could share. As soon as the DA brought charges on March 3rd, we contacted our community to share additional information regarding this matter.

"Because the safety of our community has always been of imminent importance to us, it has long been our practice to conduct background checks on all candidates prior to employment, share our expectations around our standards of conduct with all employees, and execute regular trainings to ensure our expectations and policies are understood in practice, consistent with best practices and guidelines. There was no indication in our hiring process that there was reason for concern regarding this former employee.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident. We are committed to supporting our community as we process this information together and understand the next steps."

What's next:

Bustos is due back in court for a scheduling conference on April 16.