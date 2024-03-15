Credit cards stolen, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole credit cards at Anytime Fitness in January.

It happened at the location near Lilly and Silver Spring. Police said the suspect took the credit cards from a jacket pocket and then used them to buy things at other places.

Anyone with information about the suspect or similar incidents is asked to email Officer Kern or call 262-532-8700.