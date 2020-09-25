'Create consistency:' Organizations help with virtual learning

As the coronavirus numbers rise, it's keeping students who are distance learning in that remote model even longer. And while it's tough on some families, local organizations are coming together to help kids work their way through it.

Masked, spaced and logged on.

Camille Monk, owner and founder of Children and Youth of Esteem partnered with Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church to help families with virtual learning

"We have enrichment courses we have people come in a monitor the children and some licensed teachers," Monk said.

Offering this alternative, after Monk had to pivot herself.

"We contract with MPS and we go into schools and provide social life skills and etiquette but because of COVID everything turned itself around," she said.

During these initial weeks of the remote model...

"They long for the normalcy of being around their peers," she said.

Instead, kids interacting through a screen for the majority of the day. Monk says she's noticed a range of emotions.

"You could literally see the kiddos getting frustrated," she said. "We saw so much stress so we partnered with comprehensive wellness and we do two days where we do de-stressors, mental wellness, slight meditation, stretching just to ease some of the angst and anxiety out of the children."

Incorporating yoga, helping to calm and center, while bringing in elements like art therapy.

"It's really for them to get a release of creativeness out. It's making a difference," she said. "I'm seeing them be more confident in themselves."

Outlets to help cope.

Monk says even inside of your own home creating the right learning environment is critical.

"Create consistency and create a system," she said. "It's really something the children need."

Monk says the community has really helped provide support for the kids in many ways. Churches have donated funds to pay for some laptops for the kids and enrollment.