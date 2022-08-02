Expand / Collapse search

Cream Puff giveaway: FOX6, State Fair give out 600 6-packs on Tuesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin State Fair
FOX6 News Milwaukee

On Tuesday, Aug. 2 FOX6 News and the Wisconsin State Fair gave away 600 6-packs of State Fair Cream Puffs.

The iconic Original Cream Puff, sold at the Fair since 1924, is the most popular food item among fairgoers. 

The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, will take place Aug. 4 – 14.

FOX6 cream puff pickup day

