Cream Puff giveaway: FOX6, State Fair give out 600 6-packs on Tuesday

The Wisconsin State Fair is just days away! On Tuesday, Aug. 2 FOX6 News and the Wisconsin State Fair gave away 600 6-packs of State Fair Cream Puffs.

The iconic Original Cream Puff, sold at the Fair since 1924, is the most popular food item among fairgoers.

The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, will take place Aug. 4 – 14.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News