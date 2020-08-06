Cream Puff drive-thru brings normalcy to would-be Wisconsin State Fair goers

On what was supposed to be the first day of the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair, Team Cream Puff was there to bring a little taste of normalcy to would-be fairgoers.

Being a 96-year tradition, a summer without cream puffs just wasn't an option for some in the curbside cream puff drive-thru on Thursday, August 6.

Cars of people lined up to get those sweet treats for frontline workers, family, friends — and even FOX6 coworkers! — during a time when people are needing a sweet treat of relief.

The Cream Puff drive-thru runs through the weekend and starts up again next week Thursday through Sunday, August 16.



