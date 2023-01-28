Guitar stolen from Brookfield store, police seek thief

article

Brookfield police have asked for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a Jan. 10 theft at Cream City Music on Bluemound.

Police said the man concealed a Fender-style guitar, valued at $2,000, under his clothing. The thief left the store with the guitar around 5 p.m. and left the scene in a white sedan.

The thief appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s and was wearing a pair of light-framed eyeglasses and a mouton-style hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 262-787-3702 or email Officer Leidel.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website, or through the P3 app.