Crashes close eastbound I-94 southeast of Eau Claire

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a pair of semi versus car crashes shut down eastbound I-94 about four miles southeast of Eau Claire on Wednesday morning, Dec. 29.

Our news partners at WEAU-TV captured drone video of the traffic mess.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials say there were injuries – but it was unclear how many.

Semi versus car crashes near Eau Claire

This is a developing story.