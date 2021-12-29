Expand / Collapse search

Crashes close eastbound I-94 southeast of Eau Claire

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Semi versus car crashes shut down I-94 near Eau Claire

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a pair of semi versus car crashes shut down eastbound I-94 about four miles southeast of Eau Claire on Wednesday morning, Dec. 29.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a pair of semi versus car crashes shut down eastbound I-94 about four miles southeast of Eau Claire on Wednesday morning, Dec. 29.

Our news partners at WEAU-TV captured drone video of the traffic mess.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials say there were injuries – but it was unclear how many.

Semi versus car crashes near Eau Claire

Semi versus car crashes near Eau Claire

This is a developing story.

