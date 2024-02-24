Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Milwaukee liquor store, owner says driver left scene

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Car crash into liquor store

A car crashed into a Milwaukee liquor store on Friday afternoon, Feb. 23 near 36th and Villard.

MILWAUKEE - A car crashed into a Milwaukee liquor store on Friday afternoon, Feb. 23.

It happened at Sunshine Liquor & Beer near 36th and Villard. The owner shared surveillance video with FOX6 News and said the driver came inside after the crash – but said she did not have insurance and was not going to pay for the damage.

The owner said the driver then left, leaving the car – which had no license plates – at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No one appeared to be hurt as a result of the crash.

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for information, but has not heard back.