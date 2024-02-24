Car crashes into Milwaukee liquor store, owner says driver left scene

A car crashed into a Milwaukee liquor store on Friday afternoon, Feb. 23.

It happened at Sunshine Liquor & Beer near 36th and Villard. The owner shared surveillance video with FOX6 News and said the driver came inside after the crash – but said she did not have insurance and was not going to pay for the damage.

The owner said the driver then left, leaving the car – which had no license plates – at the scene.

No one appeared to be hurt as a result of the crash.

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for information, but has not heard back.