Crash in Waukesha; 5 taken to hospital

Five people were taken to the hospital Friday morning, Oct. 7 following a two-vehicle crash in Waukesha. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Redford Road and Paul Road.

One of the vehicles rolled onto its side as a result of the accident. The five occupants sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway was shut down for 90 minutes for emergency vehicles and scene clean up.