Crash in Manitowoc County; driver arrested for OWI, 2 taken to hospital

A 32-year-old Cudahy man was arrested for OWI early Monday morning, Aug. 2 following a crash in Manitowoc County.

Deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched to the area of CTH R and CTH V in the Village of Francis Creek around 1:23 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver, identified as a 32-year-old man from Cudahy, was operating a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on CTH V. He failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of CTH R, proceeded through the intersection, and collided with St. Anne School – located on Packer Drive.

The driver and his 21-year-old passenger from Milwaukee were trapped in the vehicle and extricated with jaws for life.

The driver was transported by ambulance to Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay for serious but non-life threatening injuries. ThedaStar transported the passenger to Aurora BayCare for life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated- causing great bodily harm and reckless driver-causing great bodily harm. He was issued citations for unreasonable and imprudent speed, failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open intoxicants, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting by reconstructing the crash.