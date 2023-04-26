Crash in Glendale near Good Hope and Range Line Road
article
GLENDALE, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night, April 25 following a crash near Good Hope Road and North Range Line Road in Glendale.
Video from the scene shows a truck and a car ended up in the backyard of someone's home.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.
Crash in Glendale near Good Hope and Range Line Road
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.