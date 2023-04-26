Expand / Collapse search

Crash in Glendale near Good Hope and Range Line Road

By FOX6 News Digital Team
GLENDALE, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night, April 25 following a crash near Good Hope Road and North Range Line Road in Glendale

Video from the scene shows a truck and a car ended up in the backyard of someone's home. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 