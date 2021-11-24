Cranberry meatballs: recipe

It's a super easy and delicious holiday appetizer – that's also perfect for a Packers game too. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for cranberry meatballs.

Ingredients:

1 can (14 ounces) jellied Cranberry Sauce

1 bottle (12 ounces) Chili Sauce

1 tablespoon minced onion

1/4 cup Pinot Noir or dry red wine

2-pound bag frozen, pre-cooked, cocktail-size meatballs

Directions:

Whisk together first 4 ingredients. Place frozen meatballs in a slow cooker. Pour sauce over the top. Cook on low for about 3 to 4 hours. Serve with tootpicks as an appetizer. Also great over mashed potatoes for dinner.