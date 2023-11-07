Craig Counsell Park sign vandalized in Whitefish Bay

article

A sign at Craig Counsell Park in Whitefish Bay has been vandalized. This, after the Chicago Cubs hired Craig Counsell as their new manager, ending his Milwaukee Brewers tenure.

Counsell, who grew up in Whitefish Bay and still resides there, managed the Brewers for nine seasons.

During Counsell's tenure, the team has posted six winning seasons and reached the playoffs five times in the last six years. The team's greatest success came in 2018, winning 96 games and reaching the NL Championship Series.

The hometown star has shined as a Brewers player and manager, but his latest move is striking out with fans.

"I was shocked when you told me," Brewers fan Marilu Knode said. "Maybe it was a faint to say he might have been going to New York, which I thought was bad enough, but Chicago?"