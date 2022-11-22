Cowboy beef stew: recipe

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a soup recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

2-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 package (12 to 14 ounces) dried bean soup mix with seasoning packet (not quick cooking)

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes with green peppers and onion

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) beef broth

3 cups frozen diced or hash-brown potatoes (optional)

COOKING:

Soak beans in water overnight in refrigerator according to package directions. Reserve seasoning packet.

Coat beef Stew Meat with seasoning from reserved packet. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown 1/3 of beef; remove from stockpot. Repeat twice with remaining oil and beef, adding additional oil as needed.

Pour off drippings; return beef to stockpot. Drain beans; discard water. Add beans, tomatoes and beef broth to stockpot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-3/4 to 2-1/4 hours, or until beef is fork tender and beans are soft.

Stir in potatoes, if desired; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; continue simmering, uncovered, 5 to 7 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.