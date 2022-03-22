Expand / Collapse search

COVID in Wisconsin: DHS 'Thank You Tour' honors frontline workers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

DHS 'Thank You Tour' in Milwaukee

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday, March 22 stopped in Milwaukee as part of the DHS "Thank You Tour."

The tour aims to honor Wisconsin's frontline workers, partners and communities across the state for their efforts in the COVID-19 response, a DHS news release said.

This Milwaukee stop recognizes Vaccination Community Outreach grantees, public health partners and others in the community for the work they’ve done throughout the COVID-19 response to provide access to testing and vaccinations – especially for communities of color – the DHS said.

Milwaukee County COVID briefing

Milwaukee County officials, including Dr. Ben Weston, on Tuesday discussed the most recent COVID-19 information and updates.

