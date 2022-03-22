COVID in Wisconsin: DHS 'Thank You Tour' honors frontline workers

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday,arch 22 stopped in Milwaukee as part of the DHS "Thank You Tour."

The tour aims to honor Wisconsin's frontline workers, partners and communities across the state for their efforts in the COVID-19 response, a DHS news release said.

This Milwaukee stop recognizes Vaccination Community Outreach grantees, public health partners and others in the community for the work they’ve done throughout the COVID-19 response to provide access to testing and vaccinations – especially for communities of color – the DHS said.

