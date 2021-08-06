Protests against COVID vaccine requirements form

The fight over whether employers can force people to get the COVID-19 is growing as more and more places say they will require it.

In Grafton on Friday, Aug. 6, more than 75 people protested against the area's largest health care companies; Advocate Aurora, Ascension, Children's Wisconsin, Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin, ProHealth and UW Health – all now require employees to get vaccinated. FOX6 News asked those protesters to speak on camera about their concerns, but nobody would.

The Kaiser Family Foundation found 51% of the country supports employers requiring the vaccine, while 46% are opposed.

"I believe it should be a choice. I don’t think that anything should be forced upon us, especially something of this nature," said nursing assistant Taylor Falesnik. "We still don’t know the long-term effects. And it’s still in the emergency use phase."

Falesnik risks losing her job, and she has organized a change.org petition against health care mandates; more than 11,000 people have signed it so far.

"Through the whole pandemic we have been on the frontlines, we have been the essential workers, we have been the health care heroes, we’ve been there supporting our co-workers, our patients, our organizations and the community during that hard time," Falesnik said. "We worked through staffing shortages, we worked through high-patient numbers, PPE shortages, and we stayed, and we stuck through that and we devoted our time and our lives to that. We risked our lives doing that, and it’s very sad that we’re very disposable at this point in time."

Protest in Grafton against COVID-19 vaccine requirements

The American Medical Association asked for the mandates, citing the highly contagious delta variant and rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said she supports vaccine requirements. In fact, Milwaukee is still working on a mandate of its own for city workers.

"I think as health care workers specifically, we need to protect those more vulnerable than we are," Johnson said. "The vaccine, we know it works, we know it’s effective and we know its’ safe. Certainly, I’m not dismissing anyone who's had an adverse reaction, my heart goes out to their families, they made the right choice and then having something happen, but overwhelmingly those are rare cases and the vaccine is effective, and really need people to take it to protect the most vulnerable."

Protests against the requirement will pop up at other places, including Tuesday at the Wisconsin Capitol.

Wisconsin Senate President Chris Kapenga told health care workers opposed to the mandates that other companies are watching to see how the battle plays out before making their own decisions, urging them to stick to their principles and that hospitals won't be able to function without them.

The Wisconsin Medical Society Board Chairman Dr. Jerry Halverson criticized Kapenga's comments, writing: "Urging people to avoid vaccinations works against what we all want: Beating COVID-19, saving lives and getting our kids back into school."

The Supreme Court of the United States on Friday, Aug. 6 was asked to weigh the issue, a group of Indiana University students challenging that school's vaccine requirement.

