COVID testing, Racine's Festival Hall continues through Jan. 6

National Guard COVID-19 testing will continue at Racine's Festival Hall through Thursday, Jan. 6, Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox announced on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

A news release says hours will continue to be Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 6 p.m.

Specific testing dates are:

Thursday, Dec. 16, noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20, noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27, noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3, noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6, noon to 6 p.m.

Note: there will not be testing Thursday, Dec. 23 or Thursday, Dec. 30.

As a reminder, pre-registration is strongly encouraged at register.covidconnect.wi.gov to save time at the test site. Testing is free of charge and open to anyone 12 months or older (parent/guardian must accompany minors). You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.