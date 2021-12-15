Expand / Collapse search

COVID testing, Racine's Festival Hall continues through Jan. 6

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

RACINE, Wis. - National Guard COVID-19 testing will continue at Racine's Festival Hall through Thursday, Jan. 6, Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox announced on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

A news release says hours will continue to be Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 6 p.m. 

Specific testing dates are: 

  • Thursday, Dec. 16, noon to 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 20, noon to 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 27, noon to 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 3, noon to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 6, noon to 6 p.m.

Note: there will not be testing Thursday, Dec. 23 or Thursday, Dec. 30.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As a reminder, pre-registration is strongly encouraged at register.covidconnect.wi.gov to save time at the test site. Testing is free of charge and open to anyone 12 months or older (parent/guardian must accompany minors). You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested. 

Milwaukee man indicted, armed robberies of 7 tow truck drivers
article

Milwaukee man indicted, armed robberies of 7 tow truck drivers

A Milwaukee man has been indicted for seven armed robberies of tow truck drivers in the Milwaukee area.

Delivery driver robbed in Milwaukee; truck, packages taken
article

Delivery driver robbed in Milwaukee; truck, packages taken

Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 14 near 15th and Keefe.

COVID vaccine: Available for 1 year, cases persist

Milwaukee County health officials said COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction.