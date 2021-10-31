Halloween trick-or-treating back after COVID canceled 2020

The Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating is back with candy – and safety – on everyone's mind.

"I think everyone’s outside, everyone’s trying to minimize back-and-forth at the door. Everyone is keeping their distance," said Whitefish Bay resident Lisa Slama. "I’ve actually been putting candy in their bag just to avoid a lot of hands touching the candy."

Some neighbors followed suit: placing candy separated on a table, gathering outside or trick-or-treating with masks on.

"Everybody’s taking nice precautions, nobody seems to be getting in anybody’s space. I think the attitude is really grateful that we can even have it," parent Erin Cermak said.

Trick-or-treating was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines to celebrate Halloween safely. Those guidelines included trick-or-treating with immediate family, limiting the number of people indoors and bringing hand sanitizer.

Many families were just happy to have the tradition back.

"Oh my gosh, it’s been so fun, and it’s such a great fall day and they were so excited," said parent Alex Boschult.

"It’s just really great to be able to do this again, we really missed it last year," resident Carmen Pangilinan said.

The CDC added that the guidelines for Halloween will most likely be extended for other upcoming holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas.