Expand / Collapse search

Protect trick-or-treaters from COVID-19 this Halloween: CDC

By
Published 
Updated 3:47PM
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

CDC: Protect trick-or-treaters from COVID this Halloween

It's Halloween weekend, but health experts don't want a real scare to happen with COVID-19 infections. So they are encouraging people to keep a number of safety tips in mind.

MILWAUKEE - It's Halloween weekend! However, health experts don't want a real scare to happen with COVID-19 infections. So they are encouraging people to keep a number of safety tips in mind. 

"It’s a time where we don’t want to let our guard down certainly because we’re getting really close to pediatric vaccinations and having a big part of our population be eligible," said infectious disease physician Joseph McBride.

Infectious disease physician Joseph McBride

Infectious disease physician Joseph McBride

Mask wearing, bagging candy individually, and social distance at your front door are all tips from the CDC on how to safely trick-or-treat this year. Other safety tips include trick-or-treating with your immediate family – that way you can keep a safe distance between yourself and others. Bring hand sanitizer or take a break to wash your hands after touching candy.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

McBride also recommends smaller group gatherings outside. 

"Trick or treating is a low-risk option for Halloween. It’s taking place outside, generally, the groups are quite small, many times kids are wearing masks to begin with," McBride said.

The biggest concern – large gatherings indoors. You are encouraged to open windows if that is the case. But while there is flexibility when it comes to Halloween celebrations, the CDC says the best thing you can do is get vaccinated.

"People are really hungry to get out there and see their families and friends and do things and vaccination remains the best way to protect ourselves and community," McBride said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Two carving pumpkins are decorating a living room to celebrate Halloween, in Nijmegen, on October 26th, 2021. (Photo by Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Expand

The CDC is extending some of these guidelines to many upcoming holiday gatherings – including Thanksgiving and Christmas. 

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Legal experts see strong self-defense claim
article

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Legal experts see strong self-defense claim

When Kyle Rittenhouse goes on trial Monday for shooting three men during street protests in Wisconsin that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake last summer, he'll argue that he fired in self-defense.

Wauwatosa dispatcher helps deliver baby
article

Wauwatosa dispatcher helps deliver baby

A 911 dispatcher in Wauwatosa helped a family deliver a baby over the phone last month.

Lead paint removal initiative in Milwaukee

It is Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week – and there is no better way to recognize it than introducing a project aimed at getting rid of lead paint in homes.


 