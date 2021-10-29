Protect trick-or-treaters from COVID-19 this Halloween: CDC

It's Halloween weekend! However, health experts don't want a real scare to happen with COVID-19 infections. So they are encouraging people to keep a number of safety tips in mind.

"It’s a time where we don’t want to let our guard down certainly because we’re getting really close to pediatric vaccinations and having a big part of our population be eligible," said infectious disease physician Joseph McBride.

Mask wearing, bagging candy individually, and social distance at your front door are all tips from the CDC on how to safely trick-or-treat this year. Other safety tips include trick-or-treating with your immediate family – that way you can keep a safe distance between yourself and others. Bring hand sanitizer or take a break to wash your hands after touching candy.

McBride also recommends smaller group gatherings outside.

"Trick or treating is a low-risk option for Halloween. It’s taking place outside, generally, the groups are quite small, many times kids are wearing masks to begin with," McBride said.

The biggest concern – large gatherings indoors. You are encouraged to open windows if that is the case. But while there is flexibility when it comes to Halloween celebrations, the CDC says the best thing you can do is get vaccinated.

"People are really hungry to get out there and see their families and friends and do things and vaccination remains the best way to protect ourselves and community," McBride said.

The CDC is extending some of these guidelines to many upcoming holiday gatherings – including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

