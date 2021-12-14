COVID concerns: 2 MPS schools go virtual

article

Ninety-Fifth Street School and Lowell International Elementary School in Milwaukee have moved to virtual learning starting Tuesday, Dec. 14 over COVID-19 concerns.

Due to the end of MPS' 10-day COVID-19 quarantine policy falling during winter break, students who attend these schools will return to in-person learning Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

A news release from MPS says the students, families, and staff of these schools were first notified about the transition to virtual learning Monday, Dec. 13. The decision to move to virtual learning was made to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting that three percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

Staff from each school will report to their respective buildings and work independently from their individual classroom or office space. Students and families can expect additional outreach from their child's teacher on instructions for virtual learning. Families should contact the school if they are in need of technology assistance.

MPS requires all students, staff, and visitors to wear face-coverings, and encourage everyone to cover sneezes and coughs, practice physical distancing, and wash hands thoroughly and often.