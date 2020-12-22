COVID-19 vaccine: UW Health's Dr. Matt Anderson with latest

UW Health expert shares vaccine latest
Dr. Matt Anderson with UW Health on Tuesday, Dec. 22 joined FOX6 News to discuss the latest coronavirus vaccine developments.
MILWAUKEE - UW Health's Dr. Matt Anderson, senior medical director of primary care, on Tuesday, Dec. 22 joined FOX6 News to discuss the latest information and updates pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccines.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.
Medical College of Wisconsin experts worry mistrust could be a roadblock, while others are focused on making sure there's equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Developers of the Russian coronavirus vaccine announced an agreement with AstraZeneca to test a combination of the British drugmaker's COVID-19 shots and a component of the vaccine created in Moscow.