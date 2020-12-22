Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 vaccine: UW Health's Dr. Matt Anderson with latest

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Coronavirus Vaccine
Dr. Matt Anderson with UW Health on Tuesday, Dec. 22 joined FOX6 News to discuss the latest coronavirus vaccine developments.

MILWAUKEE - UW Health's Dr. Matt Anderson, senior medical director of primary care, on Tuesday, Dec. 22 joined FOX6 News to discuss the latest information and updates pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccines.

