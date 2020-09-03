COVID-19 testing site shut down Thursday after weather damages tent

article

The UMOS National Guard COVID-19 testing location in Milwaukee was temporarily shut down Thursday, Sept. 3 around 11:15 a.m. after the weather damaged one of the tents. The site will be reopened and the testing will resume on Sept. 4.

"The public’s patience is greatly appreciated as we strive to keep everyone safe," said the City of Milwaukee Health Department in a press release.

The hours for both National Guard Testing locations are as follows:

Normal hours of operation:

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday -Saturday: 11a.m.-5 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Advertisement

Locations:

UMOS, 2701 S. Chase Ave.

Custer Stadium, 4300 W. Fairmount Ave.