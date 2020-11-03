COVID-19 testing resumes Nov. 5 at Racine's Festival Hall

City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox announced on Tuesday, Nov. 3 that National Guard COVID-19 testing will resume on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, the location is changing from the Cesar Chavez Community Center to Festival Hall (5 Fifth Street) to accommodate the anticipated long line as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the county.

Bowersox issued the following statement in a news release:

"As the number of positive cases continues to climb, the Health Department anticipates there will be an increased demand for community testing. We are moving the testing site to Festival Hall because it is the only location in the City that handle the traffic and lines of cars we expect to see. As cases surge, I urge the community take advantage of the testing as it is available."

As a reminder, National Guard testing is drive-thru with a walk-up option. Testing is free of charge and open to anyone. You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.