COVID-19 risk moves Oak Creek-Franklin schools to remote learning

The Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District's Board of Education on Thursday night, Oct. 15 to pivot to remote learning -- the outcome of a special two-and-a-half-hour meeting.

For those who woke up to the news on Friday morning, the significant changes for public school students would come in less than 72 hours.

"Keeping our kids and teachers safe is really important. On the other hand, I totally feel for the parents," said Alyssa Thacker, an Oak Creek resident.

Thursday night's meeting grew heated. Debate raged on topics such as going virtual for the rest of the year, and the potential strain on parents and family's with students at home.

In mid-August, FOX6 New was at a meeting when the board moved to begin the school year online and gradually transition back to face-to-face learning. Now the district is back to where it started.

In a letter to families, the district explained that the City of Oak Creek's COVID-19 disease burden is "430 cases per 100,000" -- a "critical" level that required virtual learning.

Oak Creek High School

Franklin High School

"We should be social distancing. Cases are rising. Being indoors is a higher risk than being outdoors," said Thacker.

Friday marked the last day of hybrid instruction. The district noted that classes will continue remotely until the disease burden numbers fall below 350 and trend down for a subsequent week. The district said it could take "two or three weeks."

District leaders told FOX6 News that the only students not affected by the change are those who had signed up for virtual classes either all semester or all year.

FOX6 News reached out to the school board president and the district's superintendent for comment but did not hear back.