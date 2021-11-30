Expand / Collapse search
COVID-19 pandemic update from Milwaukee city, county officials

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:50PM
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - Leaders in the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County offered an update on Tuesday, Nov. 30 as to the COVID-19 pandemic – with new information on the omicron variant.

What do we know about omicron?

By Sunday, U.N. health agency issued a statement on omicron that boiled down to: We don't know much yet.

It said it wasn't clear whether omicron is more transmissible — more easily spread between people — compared to other variants like the highly transmissible delta variant. It said it wasn't clear if infection with omicron causes more severe disease, even as it cited data from South Africa showing rising rates of hospitalization there — but that could just be because more people are getting infected with COVID-19, not specifically omicron.

From just over 200 new confirmed cases per day in recent weeks, South Africa saw the number of new daily cases rocket to more than 3,200 on Saturday, most in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province.

"There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with omicron are different from those from other variants," WHO said. It said there's no evidence — yet — that COVID vaccines, tests and treatments are any less effective against the new version.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

