COVID-19 cases prompt school changes in southeastern Wisconsin

More schools across southeastern Wisconsin have temporarily pulled the plug on in-person classes -- instead asking students to plug-in from home.

Pius XI Catholic High School in Milwaukee has moved instruction to 100% virtual after the fall semester began with a hybrid learning model.

School administrators sent a letter to families on Thursday, Sept. 17 that said the decision comes amid a limited presence of COVID-19 in the school community.

Students and staff have been told that they cannot return to campus until at least October 5 amid an undisclosed number of people infected with the virus.

Families directly impacted will be contacted.

Pius XI High School

Similarly, families in the School District of Waukesha also received an update on Thursday regarding COVID-19 cases.

The entire fourth grade at Hillcrest Elementary, which had been proceeding with in-person classes five days a week, will now transition to all online classes. The district placed the grade on quarantine for 14 days after one student tested positive for the virus.

"We didn't want to have to do this this early, but we did anticipate this would be coming," said Joe Koch, deputy superintendent for the School District of Waukesha.

School District of Waukesha

The Hillcrest quarantine comes on the heels of another 14-day quarantine that all third-grade students just completed after one student tested positive on Labor Day.

The district is making an effort to limit the spread, Koch said.

"No assemblies, no large events in the school. Recess by grade level where possible. Keeping kids separated at lunch," said Koch.

In total, eight students and six staff members throughout Waukesha have tested positive while 227 people are quarantined.

"It could get better, it could get worse. We have a plan in place for both," Koch said.

At Pius, all school activities and sports have also been canceled or postponed until October.