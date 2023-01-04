Cousins dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe

Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee Dec. 29. Police believe they were targeted.

Questions swirled after the bodies were found inside Yracheta's mother's vehicle at an apartment complex at 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. His mother and another woman flagged down a South Milwaukee police officer.

"I’m like, damn. That happened right in front of my house," said Zachary Pundsack. "It’s right where I live."

South Milwaukee homicide investigation near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road

Court documents say through the scene investigation and surveillance, they determined the victims were apparently targeted.

As people were celebrating the new year in the wee of the morning, an investigator was getting a warrant signed by a court commissioner to search a home not far from the crime scene. At least two search warrants were filed after that, and two properties were searched.

FOX6 News is not detailing what the searches uncovered through court filings so as to not jeopardize the investigation.

South Milwaukee homicide investigation near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood and found Yracheta and Allen's cellphones blocks away.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, South Milwaukee police said investigators were making progress on the case and getting help from local, state and federal agencies.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact South Milwaukee police.