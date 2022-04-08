County bus crashes into ambulance; video from inside bus released

Video released on Friday, April 8 shows a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus slam into an ambulance that had employees and a patient on board. This incident happened near 54th and Villard in Milwaukee on Dec. 7, 2021.

The ambulance was transporting a patient at the time of the crash, the Milwaukee Fire Department said the day of the wreck. Four people were taken to the hospital, police said, including people from both the bus and the ambulance.

The three people in the ambulance were rushed to the hospital. One EMT and the patient were treated and released. The other EMT suffered a traumatic brain injury, spending more than three weeks at Froedtert; two of them in the ICU. That EMT was released from the hospital on New Year's Eve.

The bus driver was the only person on the bus who was hurt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Since the incident, the driver has been assigned to administrative duties. Officials say they have no evidence that the bus driver was impaired in any way.