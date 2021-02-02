Expand / Collapse search

Country Thunder Wisconsin set for July 15-18

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX6 News Milwaukee

TWIN LAKES, Wis. - On the same day Summerfest announced it is pushing back the Big Gig to September, Country Thunder Wisconsin announces the show will go on in July.

The Wisconsin Country Thunder lineup in Wisconsin includes Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, and Dustin Lynch. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Country Thunder is scheduled for July 15 through July 18.

Lineup and ticket information can be found at countrythunder.com/wi.

Summerfest moves to September, allow more time to vaccinate public
slideshow

Summerfest moves to September, allow more time to vaccinate public

Summerfest will move from its original June 2021 dates to give health professionals more time to vaccinate the general public. Summerfest 2021 will be held September 2 – 4, 9 – 11 and 16 – 18. 

6 Burlington Area School District school buses heavily damaged by fire
slideshow

6 Burlington Area School District school buses heavily damaged by fire

Six school buses were heavily damaged or destroyed by fire at a lot in Racine County early Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Port Washington bartender shares bond with Dustin Diamond

Nearly three decades after the hit show Saved by the Bell wrapped its final season, old friends are saying goodbye to one of its stars.&nbsp;