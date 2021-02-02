Country Thunder Wisconsin set for July 15-18

On the same day Summerfest announced it is pushing back the Big Gig to September, Country Thunder Wisconsin announces the show will go on in July.

The Wisconsin Country Thunder lineup in Wisconsin includes Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, and Dustin Lynch.

Country Thunder is scheduled for July 15 through July 18.

Lineup and ticket information can be found at countrythunder.com/wi.