Country Thunder fans save kayakers from Lake Mary

Police say Country Thunder fans helped rescue two women who capsized their kayaks Thursday afternoon on Lake Mary.

Village of Twin Lakes police were called to the lake for the report of a possible drowning around 3:10 p.m.

Boaters helped a 40-year-old Kenosha woman and a 51-year-old Twin Lakes woman get to shore where they were met by first responders. The Kenosha woman was treated and released at the scene. The Twin Lakes woman was taken to a Burlington hospital and released later in the day.

According to a release, the two kayakers were tipped over by a large wave and the hospitalized victim was not wearing her life vest.

Police are thanking those Michigan citizens who came to help the women. They were in town for the Country Thunder music festival this weekend.

