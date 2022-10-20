Country Style Bourbon BBQ Short Ribs: recipe

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Country Style Bourbon BBQ Short Ribs.

INGREDIENTS:

2 lbs beef Country-style Ribs

2 Tbsp bourbon

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

2 tsp minced garlic

1 cup diced yellow onion

2 Tbsp tomato paste

2 tsp paprika

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp cracked black pepper

2 bay leaf

3 cups beef stock

2 Tbsp liquid smoke

2 Tbsp molasses

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

4 Tbsp pickle relish

COOKING:

Pre-heat grill to medium heat. Season ribs with salt and pepper to taste and place on pre-heated grill. Grill for 2 minutes on each side, remove and set aside. Next pre-heat skillet over medium heat. Add vegetable oil and onion to the skillet and cook until onions are golden brown about 5 minutes. Add garlic and tomato paste and combine, then add the paprika, cumin, salt and pepper and combine.

Cook's Tip: If you cannot find Country Style-Ribs, Boneless Beef Short Ribs can be substituted.

Deglaze skillet with the beef stock scraping the bottom of the pan. Add in the Ribs, bay leaf and liquid smoke and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cover for 2.5-3.5 hours or until fork tender.

Cook's Tip: Avoid lifting the lid, which releases valuable heat and moisture and can significantly increase cook time.

Once the Ribs are fork tender remove from the pan and return to the grill over low heat. Grill for 1.5 minutes on each side, remove from the grill and set aside. Meanwhile remove the bay leaf from the sauce and bring sauce to a boil. Add in the bourbon, ketchup, molasses, and cayenne pepper and continue to cook until sauce becomes thick. Plate each Rib and top with 3/4 cup of BBQ sauce. Garnish with 1 Tablespoon of pickle relish and serve.