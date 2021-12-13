Country in the Burg: Headliners announced

Tickets are on sale now for the country music festival that takes over Cedar Creek Park in Cedarburg next year. Headliners will rock the stage on Aug. 26-27, 2022.

Friday:

Cole Swindell

Rodney Atkins

Dillon Carmichael

Saturday:

Jake Owen

Joe Nichols

Caroline Jones

Last year tickets sold out and the festival raised more than $55,000 for charities. This year the festival is raising money for Children's Hospital, Mel's Charities and the Wounded Warrior Project.

For more information, head to countryintheburg.com