Country in the Burg: Headliners announced

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Tickets are on sale now for the country music festival that takes over Cedar Creek Park in Cedarburg next year. Headliners will rock the stage on Aug. 26-27, 2022.

Friday: 

Cole Swindell

Rodney Atkins

Dillon Carmichael

Saturday:

Jake Owen

Joe Nichols

Caroline Jones

Last year tickets sold out and the festival raised more than $55,000 for charities. This year the festival is raising money for Children's Hospital, Mel's Charities and the Wounded Warrior Project. 

For more information, head to countryintheburg.com