Country in the Burg: Headliners announced
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Tickets are on sale now for the country music festival that takes over Cedar Creek Park in Cedarburg next year. Headliners will rock the stage on Aug. 26-27, 2022.
Friday:
Cole Swindell
Rodney Atkins
Dillon Carmichael
Saturday:
Jake Owen
Joe Nichols
Caroline Jones
Last year tickets sold out and the festival raised more than $55,000 for charities. This year the festival is raising money for Children's Hospital, Mel's Charities and the Wounded Warrior Project.
For more information, head to countryintheburg.com