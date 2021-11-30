Country Christmas: Drive-through holiday lights event

This holiday season Ingleside Hotel is once again home to a fabulous holiday light display
Brhett Vickery is in Pewaukee with details on this year’s Country Christmas at The Ingleside Hotel.
This holiday season Ingleside Hotel is once again home to a fabulous holiday light display and this year they have some new attractions.
Brhett Vickery is in Pewaukee with details on this year’s Country Christmas at The Ingleside Hotel.
For more than 25 years, Pewaukee has been home to Wisconsin’s largest and most spectacular drive-through holiday lights event
Brhett is in for Brian getting a preview of this year’s show that’s sure to spread some joy this holiday season.
About Country Christmas (website)
Celebrating our 25th anniversary as Wisconsin’s most spectacular drive-through holiday lights event!
As part of admission to Country Christmas, you can experience the Country Christmas Trail, Christmas Village, and the Streets of Bethlehem. Click on the photos below for more information.
It’s a tradition that many families have been taking part in since the 1990’s
This morning Brhett Vickery is finding out what makes this year’s Country Christmas at Ingleside Hotel so special.
Celebrating the holidays with a beautiful light display is only part of what the Ingleside Hotel is offering this season
Brhett Vickery is in Pewaukee checking out the attractions that will definitely make the entire family happy this Winter.
For more than 25 years, Pewaukee has been home to Wisconsin’s largest and most spectacular drive-through holiday lights event
Brhett is in Christmas Village with the man responsible for the amazing train display at Country Christmas.
There are many things that make Country Christmas at The Ingleside Hotel so special
Brhett is in for Brian this morning with one of the largest nativity scenes in the area.