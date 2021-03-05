Vaccinations bring new questions about COVID-19 safety

The battle against COVID-19 reached a new milestone Friday, March 5: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced one million people have received at least one shot of the vaccine -- roughly 17% of the population.

As more people are vaccinated, the question arises: What safety protocols should vaccinated people take?

In Wisconsin, 572,000 people are now fully vaccinated -- about 9.8% of the population

"The first time, when I took my shot, you know I had soreness in my thighs, through my thighs and calf muscles and a little fatigue and a little fever," said Milwaukee resident Willie Wilder.

This week, Wisconsin teachers became eligible for the shot.

"I just want to make sure that I’m staying healthy for me and for my students when school starts back. I’m sure it’s going to start back really soon. I just want to be careful," said Toni Clark, an eight grade teacher with Milwaukee Public Schools.

Even with the vaccine, it might not be time to party like 2019. Dr. Matt Anderson, senior medical director of primary care with UW Health, recommends still keeping your circle small.

"I think there’s that in-between ground of how do you have thoughtful conversations with other people around you, taking into account whether they’ve been vaccinated or not, how well are they able to socially distance, and follow public health guidelines," Anderson said.

Vaccines are not 100% effective. As for masks, Anderson still recommends them even after receiving the shot.

"What we don’t know is that if somebody who has been fully vaccinated is exposed to somebody, could they carry it asymptomatically and transmit it to others," said Anderson.

In Milwaukee, vaccinations continue at the Wisconsin Center downtown.

"I had COVID and that’s what made me want the shot. People think this is a joke. It’s not a joke, because this stuff is killing people," Wilder said.

"I won’t feel fully comfortable until my second dose, but I’m on my way," said Clark.

State health officials say every adult who wants a shot should be able to get an appointment by late June or early July.

So when can life get back to normal? Experts disagree on when. The idea is to have enough people immune to the virus so that it stops uncontrolled spread.

President Joe Biden at the Pabst Theater in February said that number is around 70% of the country.

