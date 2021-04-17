Expand / Collapse search

Lt. Gov. Barnes visits Milwaukee COVID-19 vaccine equity clinic

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes made a special stop in Milwaukee, sharing a message with residents who may still be hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I want everyone to know, right here today the vaccine is safe. I got my first dose about a week and a half ago. I will be getting my second dose on the 26th," Barnes said.

The lieutenant governor was leading by example Saturday, April 17. He toured a Walgreens COVID-19 vaccine equity clinic at Destiny High School near 76th and Good Hope. He hopes to be a trusted messenger that the vaccine is safe.

"This isn’t the heavy-handed government saying you must get a vaccine, I’m asking people to at least consider it," said Barnes.

The walk-in clinic, a partnership between Walgreens and Christian Faith Fellowship Church, is accelerating equitable vaccine access to underserved communities.

"For those listening that may be challenged by the shot, I was there myself but I think the more we participate the more we become what the cure is," Bishop Darrell Hines with Christian Faith Fellowship Church said.

Barnes said Wisconsin leads the nation in vaccine distribution, but there is still work to be done. He hopes to close the gaps in distribution with walk-in clinics, like the one he visited Saturday.

"Through intentional outreach and also through distribution, we are working to reduce the barriers to accessing the vaccine," said Barnes.

Milwaukee is also a pilot market for an Uber free ride component to help get people to vaccination appointments.

