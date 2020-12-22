Coronavirus vaccine distribution in Wisconsin ramps up

COVID-19 vaccine distribution is ramping up across Wisconsin; over 10,000 people have received their first shots.

At Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, medical workers are continuing to roll up their sleeves.

Medical workers know the stress of the virus on the health care system and families. One nurse tells FOX6 News she's glad a vaccine has arrived.

St. Luke's nurse Destiny Gartland could not predict that her first year on the job would be on the front lines of the pandemic.

"Learned a lot this year," Gartland said. "Every day there is something different."

Destiny Gartland

Gartland has seen the heartbreak and hoped for a vaccine. She got her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine last week. Her second will come early in 2021.

"The fact that we’ve been getting coronavirus patients, and we’ve been getting patients that are still pending tests. It really just made me feel safer," Gartland said.

As vaccine distribution expands statewide, leaders announce that the Moderna vaccine will be distributed this week.

"Heroes work here" sign outside of Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center

"We’re expecting 16,000 doses and planning to receive a total of 101,000 doses in the next two weeks," said Gov. Tony Evers. "Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine can be stored in normal freezers which allows the vaccine to ship directly to vaccinating entities across the state."

Since the Pfizer vaccine started its distribution, over 10,300 people have been vaccinated in Wisconsin. More doses are set to arrive soon.

"Each hour of the day, it’s ramping up very fast as health systems are working to get as many people as possible, vaccinated," said Dr. Ben Weston with the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management.

Gartland said she still plans on doing her part to keep people safe.

"I’m still going to social distance. It’s still important to wear the mask," Gartland said.

Gov. Evers said the state is working to ensure that distribution is equitable and efficient.